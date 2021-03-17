Place Exchange Launches Programmatic OOH in Canada

Buyers now have access to 6 billion monthly impressions from premium OOH publishers across Canada, directly via DSPs including AdQuick, Amobee, MediaMath, OutMoove, Roku, The Trade Desk, and TPS Engage.

New York, NY — March 17, 2021 — Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), announced its expansion into Canada. Marketers can now tap into thousands of premium digital OOH screens across the Canadian market, from publishers such as Adapt Media, Ads Alfresco, AdStash, Allvision, Captivate, Lamar, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, reachtv, and ZOOM Media, directly within integrated DSPs including AdQuick, Amobee, MediaMath, OutMoove, Roku, The Trade Desk, and TPS Engage. The national network of displays give marketers seamless access to a diverse range of formats including digital billboards, street furniture, digital screens in airports, convenience stores, health clubs, office buildings, retail locations, sports facilities, transit hubs, and more.

Place Exchange’s offerings uniquely enable marketers to unify execution, optimization, reporting, and attribution for OOH with other programmatic channels within their omnichannel DSPs. Marketers now have the flexibility to access Canadian OOH display and video inventory across multiple programmatic buying formats including open auction, programmatic guaranteed, and private marketplace deals directly in their DSPs. The ability to quickly launch and pause OOH campaigns, scale up or down in real-time and swap creatives on the fly, has proven extremely valuable to marketers looking to keep pace with evolving consumer behavior patterns. eMarketer’s January 2021 report “Canada Digital Outlook” cites that following a decline in ad spend due to the pandemic, “a key part of the recovery of the OOH ad market in 2021 will be greater reliance on DOOH and the programmatic placements of ads.”

Combined with the capability to target audiences, physical contexts, and hyperlocal geos, full transparency into media buying, and the ability to seamlessly unify reporting and attribution with other channels within omnichannel DSPs, the power of OOH can be unlocked in the Canadian market as never before.

“Place Exchange makes omnichannel a reality by activating the power of OOH through a truly programmatic integration in a buyer’s DSP, and now it’s time to take that mission to a global scale,” said Dave Etherington, Chief Commercial Officer at Place Exchange. “We are thrilled to launch in Canada with an incredible group of partners and looking forward to helping marketers unleash the power of programmatic OOH in this exciting market.”

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.