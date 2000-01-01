Direct your Success
Sell smarter with a sales tool specifically designed for out-of-home
Equip your sales team to work faster, smarter, more efficiently
Secure real-time inventory and generate proposals to make deals more quickly - all while the solution automatically optimizes bookings and revenue.
Let our algorithms do the work
Our next-generation rebalancing engine automatically optimizes your network's yield with content redistribution so smart that it could never be done by hand.
- Rebalance campaigns based on priority and pricing criteria
- Modify play rates of rebalanced campaigns to ensure campaign goals are met
The right information at your fingertips
Speak your customer's language
With support for many different kinds of OOH buys - such as takeovers, frequency, share of voice, CPM and more - Broadsign Direct helps you meet your advertiser's campaign objectives.
Proposals in just a few clicks
Cut down on emails and quickly create client-ready proposals that highlight key out-of-home campaign details such as audience demographics, screens, flight duration, budget and more.
Sell faster with real-time availability
No more double-booking. With real-time access to inventory availability, you can quickly identify the best available screens or faces to meet your buyer's campaign criteria and close deals.
Connect campaign bookings with scheduling
Broadsign Direct is integrated with Broadsign Control, giving sales and operations access to the same live data and automatically scheduling booked campaigns in Control.
With Broadsign Direct, our sales team is able to book complex advertising across our entire network in a matter of minutes.Intersection
