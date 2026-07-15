Blog Insights from CSP’s At Your Convenience Podcast: Building a retail media network that actually performs

Retail media networks are expanding rapidly, with retailers investing in in-store digital infrastructure to create new revenue opportunities and influence shopper decisions closer to the point of purchase. However, deploying screens is only the first step. As the industry matures, retailers face a larger challenge: building networks designed for monetization, measurement, and long-term scalability.

In the latest episode of CSP’s “At Your Convenience” podcast, Drew Walls, Sales Director of Retail Media at Broadsign, joins CSP Vice President of Content Strategy Abby Lewis to discuss what it takes to move beyond infrastructure and build retail media networks that deliver measurable value for retailers, advertisers, and shoppers.

From monetization strategy and ecosystem flexibility to the importance of in-store relevance, Drew shares the operational realities behind building retail media networks that can scale successfully.

Let’s dive in.

Moving beyond screens: Selling the shopper moment

One of the biggest opportunities for in-store retail media is changing how inventory is valued and packaged. Many networks continue to treat screens as standardized placements, applying consistent pricing regardless of shopper context.

However, in-store environments are dynamic. Drew highlighted that the industry needs to move beyond pricing the screen itself and focus on understanding the value of the shopper moment behind it.

“We are still pricing the screen and not necessarily the moment. My 7 a.m. coffee run looks very different from a cold vault visit after I get off work at 5:30. Those media units are very different because my mission is different.”- Drew Walls, Sales Director of Retail Media at Broadsign

These moments reflect different shopper behaviours, purchase intent, and advertiser opportunities. To capture their value, retailers need the right technology foundation to package and activate inventory based on real-time signals such as location, time of day, and shopper context. By turning these moments into measurable media opportunities, retailers can move beyond generic screen placements and deliver more relevant value to advertisers.

Owning Your In-Store Activation: A Playbook for Scaling In-Store Digital Signage Networks Read eBook

Building the right foundation: Control, flexibility, and monetization

As retailers build their media networks, one of the biggest strategic decisions is determining what they should own versus where they should leverage specialized partners.

The conversation is often framed as a choice between closed ecosystems and fully open models. However, Drew explained that the right approach depends on the retailer’s goals, maturity, and ability to scale over time. Fully closed systems can limit flexibility by tying retailers to a single vendor roadmap, while fully in-house approaches require significant resources, expertise, and operational investment. A hybrid approach allows retailers to maintain control over critical assets while leveraging specialized partners across areas such as technology, infrastructure, and demand access.

For retailers looking to build a true media business, the technology foundation matters. Hardware and content management systems may enable screen deployment, but they are not designed to manage the complexities of monetizing media inventory. An ad server provides the capabilities needed to manage campaign delivery, pacing, advertiser commitments, and multiple demand sources, helping retailers turn available inventory into measurable revenue opportunities.

When evaluating partners, Drew noted that retailers should consider whether their technology ecosystem can grow alongside the business. “The real question for a retailer is: will my partner grow with me, or am I eventually going to outgrow my partner?”

A regional retailer launching its first network will have different needs than a national retailer managing thousands of locations. The right architecture should provide flexibility as the business evolves without creating unnecessary constraints.

Defining control: What retailers must own

As retail media networks scale, maintaining control over critical components becomes essential to long-term success.

Three areas, in particular, should remain firmly within the retailer’s control:

Audience data forms the foundation of targeting, personalization, and performance insights. Retaining ownership ensures that retailers can fully leverage their unique customer relationships. Direct advertiser relationships are central to revenue growth and margin expansion. These relationships enable retailers to build demand strategically and sustain long-term investment from brand partners. Measurement methodology plays a decisive role in establishing credibility. Whether through closed-loop attribution, lift studies, or control-store testing, the ability to define and validate performance metrics is critical. Retailers must ensure that measurement frameworks are transparent, trusted, and not solely controlled by platform vendors.

Other components, including hardware, content management systems, and ad tech infrastructure, can be effectively managed through external partners, provided they are integrated in a way that preserves flexibility and interoperability.

Designing for monetization from the start

One of the biggest misconceptions in retail media is that monetization can be addressed after a network is deployed. In reality, the foundations for revenue generation are established much earlier.

Many retailers begin with infrastructure because screens are the most visible first step. However, building a successful retail media business requires investment beyond hardware, including sales capabilities, advertiser relationships, measurement frameworks, and operating models.

Drew highlighted that monetization should be considered before deployment, not added later as a layer on top of an existing network. Retailers that design their networks around demand generation and measurable outcomes from the beginning will be better positioned to build sustainable revenue streams.

Unlocking demand through relevance and access

Inventory alone does not create a successful retail media network. Retailers must also build accessible pathways for advertisers and ensure their inventory is valuable, measurable, and easy to buy.

Direct sales remain an important foundation, allowing retailers to build relationships with endemic advertisers and demonstrate value. At the same time, programmatic access should be considered early to support future scalability. Drew encouraged retailers to build direct relationships today while ensuring their networks are positioned for future demand opportunities.

Beyond demand access, retailers must also consider how they create relevance inside the store. Unlike onsite or offsite media, in-store media reaches shoppers at a unique point in the journey: when decisions are actively being made.

The unique value of in-store relevance

In-store media offers a different type of value than onsite or offsite channels because it operates at the intersection of shopper mission, physical context, and purchase intent.

Drew explained that in-store relevance is not simply about better measurement. It is about reaching shoppers closer to the decision point. “Someone is three feet from a shelf, not three clicks and a day away from making that decision.” This proximity creates a powerful opportunity for retailers and advertisers, but unlocking that value requires stronger measurement, more thoughtful inventory packaging, and a better understanding of shopper behaviour.

What does this mean for retailers?

Building a retail media network that performs requires more than deploying infrastructure. It demands a deliberate approach to monetization, control, and relevance, supported by an architecture that can evolve over time.

As the industry continues to mature, the distinction between networks that scale and those that plateau will become increasingly clear. The most successful retailers will be those that design for performance from the outset, align their operating models with demand, and fully leverage the unique advantages of the in-store environment.

Screens create the opportunity. Strategy, data, and technology turn that opportunity into revenue. Retailers building in-store media networks need more than digital displays. They need the right tech foundation to manage inventory, unlock demand, and deliver measurable value for advertisers.

Ready to move beyond screens? Connect with our team to see how Broadsign helps retailers transform in-store media into scalable revenue-generating networks.







