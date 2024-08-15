Quinn Mason
Quinn is a seasoned freelance writer with extensive experience and expertise in the out-of-home advertising space. She has been a regular contributor to Broadsign since 2021, delivering insightful content that captures the nuances and innovations of the industry.
See all of their articles
August 15, 2024
How much does a billboard cost?
Read Article
June 27, 2024
What is programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH)?
Read Article
June 13, 2024
What is out-of-home (OOH) advertising? A beginner’s guide for marketers and media buyers
Read Article
May 7, 2024
Strategies for increasing static out-of-home (OOH) ad revenue in 2024: An actionable guide for media owners
Read Article
May 1, 2024
Broadsign renews SOC 2® Type 2 compliance: Here’s why it matters
Read Article
March 13, 2024
Level up your March Madness marketing game: Digital out-of-home strategies for advertisers
Read Article
January 11, 2024
Digital Out-of-Home for Alcohol and Beverage Brands
Read Article
September 20, 2023
Beyond digital boundaries: How to maximize campaign impact with DOOH and social media
Read Article
August 2, 2023
Why static billboards thrive in the digital age: Insights for advertisers
Read Article
July 31, 2023
Beauty & Wellness brands turn to digital out-of-home as the industry sees a rise in consumer spending
Read Article
June 26, 2023
EV charging stations drive new OOH opportunities for advertisers
Read Article
June 15, 2023
What is digital out-of-home (DOOH) media? Definition, examples, and key advantages of digital OOH advertising
Read Article
May 3, 2023
Structuring your buying team for pDOOH: What to do when worlds collide
Read Article
March 22, 2023
How LEDDREAM is changing the face of DOOH advertising in Spain
Read Article
Installing public EV charging stations at commercial properties: FAQs + tips on how to create EV-related revenue streamsHow Loop Media is leveraging video-centric DOOH channels to help businesses thriveDigital signage for elevators: A versatile tool for communications and advertisingFour tips for handling changing energy restrictions with BroadsignHow EV charging at retail locations increases revenue & drives a competitive advantageMaximize your smart screens: Broadsign for System-on-Chip is hereHow to enhance the in-store retail experience with digital signageHow Revolt is using DOOH to bring sustainable mobility into the futureHow to monetize your EV charging stations with digital place-based advertisingEV charging stations & digital signage: A guide to EV place-based advertisingBroadsign Announces Support for System-on-Chip Smart Screens and SolutionsHow to influence add-to-cart moments with an in-store digital media channel
February 27, 2023
In-store vs. online retail media: How each one impacts the consumer shopping experience
Read Article