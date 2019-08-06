Broadsign Partners With Place Exchange to Seamlessly Extend Digital Campaigns to DOOH

Broadsign and Place Exchange Integration Addresses DOOH Publisher and Digital Media Buyer Demand to Add Out-of-Home Inventory to Existing Digital Ad Buys

MONTREAL, Canada and New York, NY — August 6, 2019 —Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform for media owners and Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), announced an integration to enable digital buyers to transact DOOH programmatically as a simple add-on to existing digital media buys. The combined platforms enable DOOH media owners and advertisers, to utilize a single set of digital creative assets that can be easily adapted to suit a variety of digital, mobile and DOOH destinations.

“Broadsign has led the charge in digital out of home for many years, and has access to an incredibly robust global inventory of signage in some of the most highly trafficked locations in the world. We’re excited about the possibilities this integration brings to our vast network of digital media buyers,” said Dave Etherington, Chief Commercial Officer, Place Exchange.

Lightbox OOH Video Network (formerly Adspace), which owns and operates 4500 video screens with sound throughout premium retail centers, is one of the first media owners to leverage the integration between Place Exchange and Broadsign. The company has already benefited by tapping into previously unavailable digital campaigns for a number of consumer brands. “For Lightbox, the Place Exchange and Broadsign Reach integration further enables access to digital campaigns and incremental revenue streams. It makes it very easy for digital marketing teams to discover, and buy DOOH media alongside other channels,” said Peter Krieger, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lightbox.

“Place Exchange has taken a novel approach to adapting the programmatic digital workflow to DOOH and we are excited to partner with them to grow the programmatic DOOH market. This integration will allow digital buyers to easily extend their campaigns onto thousands of DOOH screens across the Reach network and media owners to access thousands of digital buyers around the world.” said Adam Green, SVP and General Manager, Broadsign Reach.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising technology platform, transforming how retailers, OOH media owners, and ad buyers reach and connect with audiences. More than 2.8 million static and digital signs along roadways and in shopping malls, grocery and convenience stores, airports, transit systems, and other OOH venues run on Broadsign. The Broadsign platform helps customers seamlessly plan, deliver, and optimize dynamic, data-driven in-store and OOH campaigns. Through Broadsign’s programmatic SSP, Place Exchange, and integrations with 50+ omnichannel and OOH DSPs, the company offers advertisers and media buying agencies the largest footprint of global OOH inventory, enabling them to intuitively execute guaranteed and non-guaranteed OOH campaigns across a variety of OOH formats. For more info please visit www.broadsign.com.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.