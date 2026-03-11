The Broadsign Platform: Powering revenue, growth and performance 

At our annual Broadsign Connect Summit in Barcelona, our VP of Product, Francois Hechme, and Senior Director of Product, Gavin Lee, presented this year’s roadmap for the Broadsign Platform. The presentation highlighted upcoming platform enhancements that aim to help media owners maximize revenue while making out-of-home (OOH) the easiest channel to buy. This year’s roadmap focuses on three strategic pillars: trading, monetization, and intelligence.

Connecting systems and automating workflows to trade faster

The acquisition of Place Exchange

Our journey in programmatic started a decade ago with the launch of our Broadsign supply-side platform (SSP), and we reached a pivotal milestone at the end of last year with the acquisition of Place Exchange. By joining forces with Place Exchange, Broadsign now has the largest aggregation of programmatic OOH supply in the world, with nearly 2 million screens connected and transacting.

We also now have the largest programmatic demand ecosystem, with over 55 connected demand-side platforms (DSPs). One of the key benefits Place Exchange brings to our clients is its strong partnership with omnichannel leaders that control some of the world’s largest advertising budgets, including The Trade Desk and DV360.

In addition to technology, we’ve also gained a strong media sales organization with extensive agency and brand relationships, as well as expertise in driving demand from other channels to digital OOH (DOOH), including cinema, programmatic audio, CTV, and retail media.

Looking ahead, our plan is to have a single SSP in-market that combines the best of Place Exchange and Broadsign’s technology. As we transition to a single SSP, our commitment remains to be transparent about the process and to make the migration as seamless as possible, ensuring no revenue loss for our clients. In the meantime, you can learn more about Place Exchange and what’s to come in this interview with our new Chief Strategy Officer, Ari Buchalter.

Automating the OOH campaign lifecycle

As highlighted in Talon’s Thinking Outside in 2026 report and McKinsey’s State of Marketing Europe 2026 report, advertisers are returning to brand building in 2026, creating a massive opportunity for OOH, a channel inherently designed to deliver long-term brand impact. However, while advertisers are revisiting marketing fundamentals, they are doing so with modern tools.

To remain competitive and continue growing OOH’s share, the evolution of Broadsign’s technology is focused on making OOH the easiest channel to buy, plan, and measure. Central to this vision is automating the entire OOH campaign lifecycle by leveraging widely adopted products and platforms to reduce barriers to entry and drive the required change forward.

While buyers could already leverage automated campaign execution and reporting through solutions like Programmatic Guaranteed (PG), the planning and buying of direct OOH deals still relied on a manual-heavy process. Last year, we closed this automation gap with Broadsign In-Advance, which allows buyers to discover inventory, plan a direct OOH campaign, and book it through a DSP. Here’s Gavin explaining how these two automated transactions complement each other and support the automation of the entire campaign lifecycle:

This year, our priority is to scale guaranteed demand by expanding its availability across all markets. To support this growth, we are collaborating with several DSP partners, including leading omnichannel platforms like DV360 and Yahoo, which have made PG a core focus, as well as The Trade Desk and StackAdapt, which have gone a step further by directly integrating Broadsign’s In-Advance capabilities.

Monetization: streamlining direct sales from proposal to booking

Integrated static

Last year, we resolved a major inefficiency of legacy OOH workflows, which traditionally separate static and digital bookings into distinct systems, by introducing our unified campaign planning workflow in the Broadsign Platform. Today, users can plan and book static and digital inventory in a single proposal, increasing efficiency and operational flexibility while enhancing the OOH buying experience.

We also launched the Static Operations module, enabling users to manage copy, work orders, and postings in one place. This is complemented by the Post app, which allows bill posters to receive, manage, and complete work orders directly in the field. These latest static enhancements have been rapidly adopted by media owners managing transit, roadside billboards, malls, and toll booth assets.

This year’s roadmap for our static OOH capabilities will include support for transit operators by allowing them to sell bus faces in groups and further operational enhancements to our static operations module. We’re also looking to bring advanced digital campaign functionalities previously unavailable to static, including flexible, goal-based campaign types, our optimization engine, and API connections to external pricing engines.

Modernizing the campaign planning workflow

Another update we’re excited to announce is the complete redesign of our campaign planning window – the most frequently used workflow in the Broadsign Platform. The latest enhancements provide greater visibility into your inventory availability, allow you to tailor campaigns without leaving unsold inventory gaps, and make it much easier to onboard new employees.

While the modernization of the campaign planning workflow includes over 50 new features, here are some of our favourites:

Match inventory to RFPs instantly – The new campaign planning window dynamically surfaces the most relevant inventory as you adjust campaign settings, helping you quickly build proposals aligned with client requirements. For users who prefer building out their campaign proposal visually, a map view of the inventory is also available.

– The new campaign planning window dynamically surfaces the most relevant inventory as you adjust campaign settings, helping you quickly build proposals aligned with client requirements. For users who prefer building out their campaign proposal visually, a map view of the inventory is also available. Improved attribution to campaign goals – With real-time campaign metrics and a goal tracker indicating how selected inventory directly impacts campaign objectives, you can confidently build tailored plans that deliver measurable results.

With real-time campaign metrics and a goal tracker indicating how selected inventory directly impacts campaign objectives, you can confidently build tailored plans that deliver measurable results. Easier access to key targeting tools – Commonly used targeting criteria, like geotargeting, points of interest (POIs) and environments, are now natively integrated into the campaign planning window, making it easier for you to use your favourite targeting criteria without manually maintaining and updating the criteria tags.

What’s next for our campaign planning and management capabilities

In terms of enhancements coming in 2026 for our campaign planning and management capabilities, we intend to further close the gap on creative management in the platform, reducing the need for you to jump between Broadsign web workflows and desktop tools and allowing you to manage the campaign lifecycle in one place.

We plan on evolving our optimization engine to support campaign delivery when changes are implemented mid-flight. Currently, if you change audience schedules or store hours for a particular screen while campaigns are running, you would need to manually re-adjust every affected campaign. The latest update to the optimization engine would automatically rebalance campaign delivery, ensuring you always hit your targets even when plans change.

We’re also bringing you more flexibility and customization to how you sell your inventory. Our upcoming UI updates will include packaged workflows, allowing you to group specific screens and sell them as a package. This not only gives you more control over how your inventory is presented and sold to advertisers, but also allows you to optimize your pricing and sales strategy to maximize fill rates and revenue.

One of the biggest changes for campaign planning and how you monetize your screen will arrive in the second half of the year with our advanced planning capability. We’re adding a massive audience data layer to the platform, allowing you to index and score screens against specific demographic segments using either your own first-party data or partner data. This new capability will not only allow you to align campaigns perfectly with agency briefs, but also concretely demonstrate how your network is the best way to reach a brand’s target audience.

Intelligence: See performance, forecast revenue and optimize yield

We’re continuing to advance with our plans for a unified reporting module in the Broadsign Platform, which aims to consolidate visibility of forecasts, yield performance, and channel allocation into a single view. Our dashboard will be fully customizable, ensuring each user sees only what matters for their role. For instance, a campaign manager can focus on pacing and creative status, while leadership can track high-level trend analyses.

The reporting module will also include a yield management view that focuses on revenue forecasting rather than screen occupancy. Using AI pattern recognition and trend analysis, the system analyzes your historical and projected bookings to predict future yield opportunities and recommend changes.

One of the most common questions in yield optimization is how much inventory to allocate across sales channels and how that allocation would impact revenue. Our new channel allocation simulator makes that easy to answer and removes the guesswork by allowing you to run “what if” scenarios in a risk-free environment. You can test different strategies, like allocating more of your screens and effort to direct versus programmatic, and see the potential impact it has on your revenue before you commit.

Finally, our reporting module will include AI insights. Acting as your personalized data analysts, it monitors your data around the clock to alert you of potential issues and provide recommendations, minimizing the impact on your network operations and advertisers’ experience.

This latest series of updates is another step forward in Broadsign’s mission to transform how brands, agencies and media owners buy, sell and deliver OOH campaigns. For media owners, the latest evolution of the Broadsign Platform aims at removing any friction that stands between them and their revenue.

Discover the platform that powers out-of-home here.