Kayla Caticchio
Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.
July 30, 2024
White Claw’s programmatic digital out-of-home campaign drives 74% lift in purchase consideration for vodka launch
July 23, 2024
Transit Advertising: How to reach audiences on the move with out-of-home
June 6, 2024
Spotlight on StackAdapt DSP: Driving programmatic DOOH adoption in omnichannel campaigns
May 30, 2024
Out-of-Home Advertising in 2024: Insights from this year’s OAAA OOH Media Conference
April 9, 2024
Maximize your travel and tourism campaign with billboard and out-of-home advertising
March 27, 2024
How Sea-Doo’s first digital OOH campaign increased purchase consideration by +144%
March 19, 2024
AB InBev’s Mike’s Hard Iced Tea sees a +119% lift in positive brand image with programmatic DOOH campaign
March 8, 2024
Programmatic DOOH boosts consumer preference by +217% for the Canadian Real Estate Association
February 14, 2024
Spotlight on Displayce DSP: Navigating the programmatic landscape in digital out-of-home
January 16, 2024
Understanding Omnichannel Retail Media Networks: A Q&A with Exverus Media
December 19, 2023
How Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its programmatic DOOH campaign
December 6, 2023
Inside Broadsign: Celebrating 20 years of lighting up out-of-home
December 12, 2023
Our 20 Favourite OOH and Billboard Ads of 2023
November 28, 2023
How Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign
October 30, 2023
A Sure Bet: Maximizing your sports betting marketing strategy with out-of-home advertising
