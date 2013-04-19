Hockey de Rue: No skates required

To some, hockey is a religion. Whether or not it may be your sport of choice, there’s no denying the thrill experienced when attending a game. Add to that excitement the opportunity to play sans skates while raising money for the Montréal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and you’ve got a really good thing going on, courtesy of Hockey de Rue.

After a successful inaugural year in 2012, the Hockey de Rue street hockey tournaments are back. This time around, the Hockey de Rue Committee has designated Patrice Brisebois as the official ambassador. Said celebrity and a team of avid social media mavens are determined to spread the word and raise the bar in terms of donations.

Supporting the collaboration between the Montréal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the YM-YWHA is time and/or money well spent. The former provides fiscal support to community organizations who aim to improve the lives of youth living in disadvantaged areas while the latter reaches out to people of all ages with services promoting social, cultural, physical and intellectual enrichment.

Two days of fun are in store for those registered to play, volunteer and root for the home team (I know, wrong sport). The Youth Tournament is scheduled for May 19th, followed by an Adult Tournament on the 20th. Should you reside within a close proximity to Montréal, registration is still open and prizes are in place to reward fundraising efforts.

When asked about his role on the Hockey de Rue Committee, Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign stated that the reaction from clients and sponsors to the event has been very positive, with several Broadsign clients such as Cineplex and Couche Tard running the below video . “I think that the relaxed yet spirited nature of street hockey is a great way to get the entire family moving and raise funds for an important cause,” he added.

For more information about Hockey de Rue, visit the organization’s website: www.hockeyderue.com.